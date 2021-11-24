Manitoba records three new COVID-19 deaths, 147 cases on Wednesday
Manitoba is getting close to another negative milestone in the pandemic as the province recorded three new deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday.
This brings the total to 1,299.
Officials also identified 147 new cases. Of the new cases, 79 are unvaccinated, 64 are fully vaccinated and four are partially vaccinated.
The Southern Health Region had the majority of the new cases with 71, Winnipeg had 33 cases, 23 are from the Prairie Mountain Health Region, 12 are in the Northern Health Region and the Interlake-Eastern Health Region had eight cases.
The province has 1,537 active cases and Manitoba's five-day test positivity rate continues to sit at 5.9 per cent.
Manitoba has 153 people in hospital requiring care due to COVID-19, and 107 are still infectious. There are also 22 people in ICU, with 17 having active COVID-19.
Of the active hospital cases, 54 are not vaccinated, 48 are fully vaccinated and five have at least one dose.
In the ICU, 13 people are not vaccinated and four are fully vaccinated.
Another 2,710 tests were performed on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,157,516 since February 2020.
-
P.E.I. potato growers seek answers to resolve major trade issue with United StatesThe group representing potato farmers on Prince Edward Island says its members want answers quickly from Ottawa on the decision to suspend all shipments of fresh potatoes from the Island to the United States.
-
Man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery convicted of murderGreg McMichael, the man who pursued Ahmaud Arbery with his son, has been convicted of murder. The conviction carries a minimum sentence of life in prison.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update on new casesBritish Columbia health officials will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Dartmouth crosswalk: Halifax policeA woman who was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Dartmouth has died as a result of her injuries.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Truro, N.S. homicide case: Truro policePolice in Truro, N.S. say they have made an arrest in connection to the Troy Whidden homicide investigation.
-
Man attacked with his own walking cane along Main Street: Winnipeg policeWinnipeg police say a man was hospitalized after he was attacked with his own walking cane along Main Street Tuesday evening.
-
Rosthern Hospital temporarily suspends some servicesThe Saskatchewan Health Authority is temporarily suspending some lab services at Rosthern Hospital due to renovations.
-
Wind warnings issued for southwest Alberta, gusts carry potential for toppling tall vehicles, trailersEnvironment Canada has issued wind warnings in the southwest corner of the province and the mountain parks as gusts could reach upward of 110 km/h overnight and throughout Thursday and Friday.
-
Ottawa’s top doctor answers your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine for kids tonightTonight, Ottawa's medical officer of health and CTV News Ottawa will attempt to answer many of the questions and concerns about the vaccine during a special broadcast.