One death linked to variant of concern, 303 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care was above 70 on Monday, as Manitoba health officials reported 303 new COVID-19 cases and another death linked to a variant of concern.

The most recent death reported on Monday was a man in his 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region. The province said his death has been linked to the B.1.1.7. variant of concern.

This brings the total number of people who have died with COVID-19 in Manitoba to 1,053.

The 303 new cases announced on Monday bring the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 51,090, including 4,504 active cases and 45,533 recoveries.

The province's five-day test positivity rate is 12.1 per cent.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief public health officer, said the case count on Monday is believed to be an undercount due to technical issues. He said the case count on Tuesday may be higher as a result.

The majority of Monday's cases were reported in the Winnipeg health region, which had 226 new cases on Monday and a five-day test positivity rate of 13.7 per cent.

As of Monday, Winnipeg had 3,308 active cases – the highest number of active cases of any region in the province.

The remaining cases reported on Monday include:

37 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region, which has 355 active cases;

15 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, which has 272 active cases;

13 cases in the Northern Health Region, which has 259 active cases; and

12 cases in the Interlake-Eastern Health region, which has 310 active cases.

As of Monday, the province reported 308 people in hospital with COVID-19. This includes 236 people in hospital with active cases and 72 people who are no longer infectious.

Health officials said there were 71 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, including 48 people with active cases and 23 people who are no longer infectious but still need critical care.