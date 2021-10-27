New Manitoba COVID-19 cases jump to 130 on Wednesday; three new deaths
Manitoba saw a jump in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the province reported 130 new cases.
This is a jump of 57 from the cases reported on Tuesday.
Of those, 78 were unvaccinated, seven were partially vaccinated and 45 were fully vaccinated.
Manitoba also reported three deaths, bringing the total to 1,240 since the start of the pandemic.
The province has 1,121 active cases and the five-day test positivity rate is at 4.2 per cent.
There are 83 Manitobans in hospital due to COVID-19, 59 of which are still infectious. ICUs also have 22 Manitobans dealing with COVID, 18 are infectious.
Looking at the active hospital cases, the majority are unvaccinated with 43 patients, five people are partially vaccinated and 11 are fully vaccinated. In the ICU, 15 people are unvaccinated and three patients are fully vaccinated.
On Tuesday, the province performed 3,025 tests, bringing the total to 1,078,499 since February 2020.
