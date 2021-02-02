Manitoba health officials will be giving an update on COVID-19 cases and deaths in the province.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, the acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead for the Manitoba Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will be providing an update during a teleconference at 12:30 P.M. Tuesday.

CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream this event.

This comes after the province reported three more deaths related to COVID-19 along with 89 new cases on Monday.

Manitobans also learned more information about the vaccine rollout among Manitoba First Nations, and can now find out where they stand on the Manitoba vaccine priority list using the new Vaccine Queue Calculator.

This is a developing story. More details to come.