Manitoba health officials to give COVID-19, vaccine update
Health officials with the Manitoba government will be providing a COVID-19 and vaccine update on Wednesday.
Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will be speaking at a virtual news conference at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.
As of Tuesday, the province announced that hospitalizations of Manitobans with COVID-19 dipped below 700 patients.
Of the 697 people hospitalized with COVID, 530 have active cases of the virus.
Health officials also reported that there are 40 COVID-19 patients in Manitoba’s ICUs – 29 of whom have active cases.
On Tuesday, the province announced 413 new cases and two more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the active cases to 18,960 and the death toll to 1,602.
Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is 27.3 per cent.
As for vaccinations, 85.8 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, 80.4 per cent have received two doses, and 41.8 per cent are triple vaccinated.
-
Police announce Toronto road closure 'effective immediately' ahead of potential protestPolice say that they are making a road closure 'effective immediately' in response to a number of social media posts regarding a potential demonstration involving 'a large number of vehicles.'
-
Windsor mayor and police chief Mizuno respond to border protestWindsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and Windsor Police Chief Pam Mizuno are providing an update on the local response to the protest on the road leading up to the Ambassador Bridge border crossing.
-
Here's where you can find rapid test kits in Waterloo RegionWaterloo Region residents are now able to pick up a free box of rapid test COVID-19 test kits at select grocery store and pharmacy locations.
-
Regina Pats mourn death of alumnus Brad HornungThe Regina Pats are mourning the death of alumnus Brad Hornung.
-
Alberta venture capital investment poised to break record againIn Canada's largest oil and gas producing province, investors who have been made wealthy by the energy sector are starting to open their pockets to a budding local tech industry.
-
Siksika Nation gathers to honour lives of 3 killed in weekend house fireMembers of the Siksika Nation came together Tuesday evening to pay tribute to three people who perished in a weekend fire and to support a mother who lost her young son and her boyfriend.
-
Several new film soundstages under development on Vancouver IslandFive new film soundstages are under development on southern Vancouver Island, including at Camosun College and the former Westshore Speedway.
-
Canadian Army to conduct winter training exercises in Middlesex Centre, Ont. this weekendResidents in Middlesex Centre shouldn't be concerned this weekend if they see Canadian Army Reserve members in the area.
-
Police investigating alleged dog theft in Owen SoundPolice are investigating the theft of a dog in Owen Sound who they say was taken from its owner's truck.