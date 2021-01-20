Manitoba health officials are set to provide an update on Wednesday afternoon regarding the province’s COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, a member of Manitoba’s COVID-19 Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes one day after the province announced proposed changes to the current Code Red restrictions, including allowing more stores in the province to reopen and relaxing some of the rules around visitations.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, said the province is taking a cautious approach to reopening.

"We don't want to go back and forth,” he said.

“We want to have a slow, cautious approach so we can continue reopening over time and not have to go back and close certain things again."

On Tuesday, the province announced 111 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases to 3,088.

Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is sitting at 9.9 per cent, while Winnipeg’s test positivity rate is at 7.4 per cent.

Health officials also announced 11 deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, which brings Manitoba’s death toll to 783.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 27,740 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Devon McKendrick.