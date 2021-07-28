Manitoba health officials to give update on COVID-19 vaccinations

Manitoba health officials are set to give an update on Wednesday afternoon on the province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, and Johanu Botha, operations, logistics and planning lead of the task force, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

In the province’s vaccine bulletin for July 26, it announced that it will be adjusting the days and hours of operation at the province’s supersites beginning on Aug. 1. However, it did not specify what the changes will be.

The province also noted that there are thousands of appointments available for both Moderna and Pfizer around the province. Eligible Manitobans can book their appointments online or by calling 1-844-626-8222.

As for walk-in appointments, the Selkirk supersite will be offering Moderna and Pfizer walk-in appointments on Wednesday, July 28 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The RBC Convention Centre supersite is also offering walk-ins every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the rest of the month. Both Pfizer and Moderna will be available.

To date the province has administered more than 1.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Provincial data shows that 78.9 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 67.1 per cent have received both doses.

This is a developing story. More details to come.