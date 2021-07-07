Manitoba health officials to give update on COVID-19 vaccine campaign

Manitoba health officials are set to give an update on Wednesday afternoon regarding the province’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign.

Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, and Johanu Botha, operations, logistics and planning lead of the task force, will be speaking at news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes the day after Manitoba reached the vaccine target needed for the second phase of reopening, with 75.1 per cent of eligible Manitobans receiving at least one dose and 51.5 per cent receiving both doses.

However, there is no word yet on whether this means this province will loosen restrictions earlier than planned.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Manitoba has received more than 1.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines and has administered more than 1.5 million.

All Manitobans aged 12 years of age and older are eligible for both first and second-dose appointments. The second-dose appointment needs to be at least 28 days after the first-dose appointment.

Manitobans can book their appointments online or by calling 1-844-626-8222.

This is a developing story. More details to come.