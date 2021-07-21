Manitoba health officials to give update on COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Manitoba health officials are set to provide an update on Wednesday afternoon regarding the province’s vaccine rollout.
Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, and Johanu Botha, operations, planning and logistics lead of the task force, will be speaking at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.
To date, Manitoba has received more two million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, and has administered nearly 1.7 million.
Provincial data shows that 77.7 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 62.6 per cent have received both doses.
Manitobans can book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment online or by calling 1-844-626-8222. Walk-in appointments are also available at a number of locations.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
