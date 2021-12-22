Manitoba health officials to give update on COVID-19, vaccines
Manitoba health officials are scheduled to give an update on Wednesday afternoon regarding COVID-19 and vaccines in the province.
Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will be speaking at a virtual news conference at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.
This news conference comes the day after Manitoba reported 302 new cases of COVID-19 – 230 in fully vaccinated individuals, 60 in unvaccinated individuals, and 12 in partially vaccinated individuals.
This brings the total number of active cases in Manitoba to 2,316 and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 71,888.
Manitoba’s five-day test positivity rate is 8.6 per cent.
The province did not report any new deaths on Tuesday, keeping the death toll at 1,366.
As for vaccination rates, 84.5 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 78.2 per cent have received two doses, and 15.5 per cent have received three.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
