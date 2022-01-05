Manitoba health officials to give update on COVID-19, vaccines

Manitoba health officials will be providing an update on Wednesday afternoon regarding COVID-19 and vaccines in the province.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, deputy chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of the Vaccine Implementation Task Force, will be speaking at a virtual news conference at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes after Manitoba announced 1.757 new cases on Tuesday. However, the province explained that daily case counts might be higher than what is reported due to increased waits for COVID-19 tests and results.

These new cases bring the total number of active cases in the province to 17,076 and the number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 87,263.

The province’s five-day test positivity rate is 39.5 per cent.

Manitoba also reported two more deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 1,400.

As for vaccine uptake, 84.3 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 77.7 per cent have received both doses. Provincial data shows that 25.3 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received three doses.

This is a developing story. More details to come.