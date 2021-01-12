Manitoba health officials are set to speak at a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, and Dr. Joss Reimer, a member of the province’s COVID-19 implementation task force, will be speaking at a teleconference at 12:30 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

On Monday, Manitoba recorded 133 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 3,414.

The province also reported three more deaths related to COVID-19. Manitoba’s death toll is now at 741.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, described these numbers as “encouraging.”

“We definitely want to see this trajectory continue," he said.

Roussin noted that the province could have been in a better place, but there was significant gathering over the holiday season.

Since March, there have been 26,450 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba. The province’s five-day test positivity rate is at 10 per cent.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.