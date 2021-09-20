2 deaths, 156 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba since Friday

Manitoba Health officials are reporting two new COVID-19 deaths and 156 new cases since Friday.

Announced Monday afternoon, the deaths are both from the Interlake-Eastern health region. One death was a woman in her 70s and the other was a man in his 60s.

Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 1,205.

The province also said there were 156 new cases: 54 cases on Saturday, 60 on Sunday, and 42 on Monday.

Of Monday’s cases, 30 of them were people who weren’t fully vaccinated.

Fifteen of the cases are from Winnipeg, which now has a five-day test positivity rate of 1.1 per cent.

Of the remaining cases, 14 are from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, two are from the Northern Health Region, two are from the Prairie Mountain Health Region, and nine are from the Southern Health–Santé Sud Health Region.

The province said ten cases were removed due to a data correction, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Manitoba to 59,759.

The provincial five-day test positivity rate sits at 2.3 per cent.

There are currently 598 active cases in the province and 57,956 people have recovered from the virus.

As of Monday, 66 Manitobans are in the hospital with COVID-19, including 32 people with active COVID-19, as well as 34 people who are no longer infectious.

Fourteen Manitobans are in the ICU for COVID-19, eight of them with active COVID-19 and six who are no longer infectious but continue to need critical care.

On Sunday, 2,463 laboratory tests were administered, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 970,568.