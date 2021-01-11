Manitoba health officials are set to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 cases on Monday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference follows a weekend with 354 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba – 203 on Saturday and 151 on Sunday. The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba is 4,728.

Manitoba also reported 12 more deaths related to COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the province’s death toll to 738.

The province’s five-day test positivity rate is sitting at 10 per cent.

Since March, there have been 26,316 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie.