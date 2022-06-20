Manitoba heat wave breaks temperature record set in 1888

A record-high temperature set in Winnipeg in 1888 was among 21 previous records that were broken Sunday across the province.

In Winnipeg, the mercury soared to 37 C, demolishing the previous record of 33.3 C set in the city 134 years ago, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

Other communities with long-standing records also saw new ones set on Sunday. Carman’s 36.9 C eclipsed its old record of 32.8 C set in 1911. In Sprague, 34.8 C recorded on Sunday was just slightly above its previous record of 34.4 C set in 1933.

Other record-setters included Emerson at 38 C, breaking a 1995 record of 34.5 C. Altona also managed to hit 36.9 C Sunday, bettering its previous record of 34.5 C set in 1988.

Winkler checked in with a high of 36.7 C, well above its old record of 34 C set in 1986 and Morden notched 36.7 C as well, which beat the prior record of 34 C set in 1986.

Steinbach set a new record of 35.9 C. Its old record of 32 C was set in 1995.

Pilot Mound hit 35.1 C, toppling the previous record of 31.3 C, set in 1986.

HEAT WARNINGS CONTINUE IN SOUTHEAST

While heat warnings the ECCC had issued on Sunday for most of southern Manitoba have now largely expired, the southeastern part of the province was still under a heat warning as of 7:10 a.m. Monday.

ECCC advises the following regions to expect temperatures to hover near the 30-degree mark on Monday: