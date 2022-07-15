Manitoba helping municipalities save money

The provincial government is again offering to help Manitoba municipalities cut costs and improve efficiencies.

On Friday, the government announced it has launched the second intake of the Municipal Service Delivery Improvement Program.

This program was first launched by the province in March 2021. It provides funding for municipalities and planning districts to find ways to improve services, find efficiencies, and cut costs.

“This investment is the second intake since it was launched last year," said Municipal Relations Minister Eileen Clarke.

"It will assist municipalities and planning districts to identify opportunities, make improvements where needed and enhance services without raising taxes.”

The idea is to help municipalities identify where they can save money in areas such as: transportation, protection, water and sewer, recreation and culture, waste management, and general government administration.

Clarke said the potential savings from these initiatives will stay with municipalities and that money can be reallocated to other priorities in the community.

Last year's first intake resulted in 11 successful projects receiving more than $1.1 million.

The deadline to apply for the second intake is Sept. 5. More information about the program and how to apply can be found here.