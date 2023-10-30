Manitoba highways reopened after weather-related closures

A number of Manitoba highways, which were closed on Monday due to icy conditions, are now reopened.

According to Manitoba 511, Highway 75 from the Perimeter to Morris is now open to traffic.

The same goes for Highway 1 from the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border to PTH 21, as well as Highway 59 from the Perimeter to Highway 52.

CTV News Winnipeg will provide updates on road closures as they become available.