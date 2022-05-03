Manitoba highways to be impacted by snow: Environment Canada

Environment Canada is warning Manitobans that some highways could be impacted by snow on Tuesday.

The weather agency issued a snowfall warning for a handful of communities on Tuesday morning, including Flin Flon, Cranberry Portage, Snow Lake, Norway House, Cross Lake and Wabowden.

Snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres are expected in these areas.

Environment Canada explained the snow is being brought on by a low-pressure system that moved into central Manitoba overnight and is expected to continue through Tuesday and Wednesday morning. At times, the snow is expected to be wet and heavy.

The weather agency warns that sections of Highways 20, 39 and 6 will be impacted by the snow.

In the Flin Flon area, the snow will end on Tuesday afternoon. However, in the Norway House area, the snow will continue overnight Tuesday and into early Wednesday.

Manitobans are reminded to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be reduced during the heavier stretches of snowfall.