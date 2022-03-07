Manitoba hits 1,700 COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic; 10 new deaths reported since Friday
Manitoba has hit another grim milestone in the pandemic.
The latest data from the province shows there were 10 deaths recorded since Friday bringing the COVID death toll to 1,700 on Monday.
Information about the deaths will be released in Thursday’s COVID-19 bulletin.
In hospital, Manitoba has 434 patients requiring care due to COVID-19. In the ICU there are 27 patients.
Of all the hospital cases, 192 are infectious, including 15 in the ICU.
On Monday, the province added 88 cases and the active case count is 7,571. Health officials have previously said that case counts are likely higher as at home rapid tests are not counted toward the total.
The five-day test positivity rate is 14.7 per cent.
On the vaccine front, 86.3 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose, 82.2 per cent are fully vaccinated and 44.1 per cent have received three shots.
Winnipeg has the highest vaccine uptake at 86.7 per cent, while both the Interlake-Eastern and Northern Health Regions are the next closest at 79.1 per cent.
