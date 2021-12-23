Manitoba hits maximum COVID-19 test processing capacity

Manitoba says it has hit its maximum capacity for processing COVID-19 specimens in a laboratory amid a rise in demand for testing in the province.

In a news release sent out Thursday afternoon, the province says the current backlog of specimens is estimated to be over 7,500, and they’re exploring options to expand laboratory capacity to alleviate the backlog.

“It is expected that the current COVID-19 case counts are an under-reporting of the virus across the province,” the province wrote.

Right now, the province is asking for only people with COVID-19, cold or flu-like symptoms to get tested.

On Wednesday, 3,886 COVID-19 tests were completed in Manitoba, according to the provincial dashboard.

The bulletin states current test turnaround time is four days or longer. It also says people should expect long lineups for and wait times for test results.

The province also says Manitobans who require a COVID-19 test for travel purposes should not go to provincial test sites, saying they won’t be considered valid for travel.

“Manitobans who require a COVID-19 test for travel purposes, should not attend these locations, but seek out a private provider,” the province wrote.

Testing locations and hours can be found here.

In addition to COVID-19 testing, Health Links is also receiving a high demand for calls.

A statement from the organization says they’re answering approximately 4,000 calls per day, more than double the daily average last month.