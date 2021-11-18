Manitoba holding public hearing on silica sand extraction project

The Manitoba Clean Environment Commission (CEC) will be holding a public hearing and review into a proposal for a silica sand extraction project.

Conservation and Climate Minister Sarah Guillemard made the announcement in a news release on Wednesday, saying the review will look into CanWhite Sands Corp.’s Environment Act proposal for an extraction project in the R.M. of Springfield.

“I look forward to receiving the commission’s report and recommendations regarding the potential environmental impacts of this project,” she said.

“An environmental licensing decision will not be made until this important work is completed.”

The CEC’s review of the proposal will include hydrogeology and geochemistry assessment reports. The CEC will also provide recommendations to the minister on the potential environmental effects of the proposed installation, operation, and decommissioning of silica sand extraction wells.

Members of the public will also have the chance to give input at a hearing located near the affected community.

The proposal is posted on the public registry, along with comments from an inter-departmental technical advisory committee and the public from the comment period of the environmental assessment licensing program. These documents can be found online.