Manitoba holding telephone town hall on budget 2022

Those hoping to have a say on Manitoba’s 2022 budget will have a chance to do so on Monday evening.

The Manitoba government is holding a budget 2022 telephone town hall on Monday at 6 p.m. for Winnipeggers.

This event, which will be hosted by Finance Minister Cameron Friesen, is part of the province’s public engagement efforts to allow Manitobans to provide their input on the next provincial budget.

The province will also be holding virtual public meetings on Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. for Northern Manitobans and Jan. 31 at 6:30 p.m. for those living in Winnipeg.

Residents can register for Monday’s town hall online.

The event will also be live-streamed.