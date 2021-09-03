Manitoba Human Rights Commission warns of fraudulent pamphlets spreading vaccine misinformation

The Manitoba Human Rights Commission is warning residents of fraudulent pamphlets made to look like they are from the commission are spreading misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.

On Friday, the Manitoba Human Rights Commission said it was aware of the pamphlets being circulated in Steinbach, and possibly in other parts of the province.

Karen Sharma, the acting executive director of the commission, said the pamphlets include the Commission’s logo, information about The Human Rights Code, and debunked facts and misinformation about vaccines.

"The Commission warns the public that these pamphlets are fake, have not been issued by us, and contain content regarding COVID-19 vaccines that is false," the commission said in a release Friday afternoon.

Sharma said the commission doesn't know where the pamphlets are coming from, but said they want the public to know the information on them is not credible.

"I would say if that person or organization is viewing this – I think it is really important that they cease the circulation of these pamphlets and point the public to reliable and credible sources of information either on issues on COVID-19 vaccines or on human rights," Sharma said.

Manitobans who receive these pamphlets are asked to destroy them and report it to the commission

The commission said Manitobans should rely on credible sources of information about COVID-19 vaccines such as Public Health, or reach out to their doctor with their concerns.

It has also created a guideline about human rights and COVID-19 vaccine requirements which can be found online.