Manitoba Hydro crews deal with record number of pole fires Thursday causing several power outages

Manitoba Hydro dealt with a record number of pole fires throughout the province on Thursday and it resulted in several power outages.

Hydro tweeted Friday morning that 17 pole fires were reported and that is the most seen in one day.

The extremely dry conditions up until yesterday have meant we are seeing a greater concentration of pole fires over a shorter period of time. We appreciate your patience.



More info about pole fires on our website: https://t.co/dWBj1ZZMw0 (2/2)

"The extremely dry conditions up until yesterday have meant we are seeing a greater concentration of pole fires over a shorter period of time," a second tweet said.

Fires throughout the night have resulted in power outages in Westwood, Charleswood, Centennial, and Old Tuxedo in Winnipeg.

Hydro said it expects it will take the majority of the day to fix the areas but it is hoping power will be restored by 1 p.m. According to a separate tweet by Manitoba Hydro, pole fires are common during the spring.

"Grime on insulators combined with light snow or rain can create a pathway for electricity to travel from the power line to the wood pole causing a fire and an extended power outage," the tweet said.

Pole fires are a common cause of electrical outages in the spring. Grime on insulators combined with light snow or rain can create a pathway for electricity to travel from the power line to the wood pole causing a fire and an extended power outage. https://t.co/ieTJfl1mab pic.twitter.com/o3rZOpBUVY

Areas hit by the outages throughout the province in the last 24 hours include Winnipeg—Valley Gardens, Old St. Vital, St. Boniface, Fort Richmond—Prairie Grove, and Lorette.

Several other areas in Winnipeg and throughout Manitoba have been hit by power outages since the beginning of spring.

CTV News has reached out to Manitoba Hydro for more details.