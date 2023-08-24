Manitoba Hydro dealing with outages following summer storm

Manitoba Hydro crews were busy Thursday evening, dealing with multiple power outages caused by summer thunderstorms.

"We are responding to multiple outages across southern Manitoba as thunderstorms develop," said Manitoba Hydro in a social media post at around 7:30 p.m.

Minor power outages took place across southern Manitoba, from Riding Mountain to Saint Malo.

Anyone without power is asked to call Manitoba Hydro. Residents are cautioned to stay away from downed power lines, and to report them by calling 911.