Manitoba Hydro general strike over after nearly 70 days

After nearly 70 days of striking against Manitoba Hydro, the union representing some employees at the Crown corporation said the strike is over.

On May 10, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 2034 filed an application with the Manitoba Labour Board to settle the provisions of a new collective agreement.

The union said it received a response from the labour board on May 13, ending the strike.

Some Hydro employees began a rotating strike on March 9, and declared a general strike on March 23, in response to contract negotiations with the Crown corporation.

IBEW 2034 told CTV News it is preparing its case for a future board ruling on the contract.

Manitoba Hydro said tentative dates have been set for July, and in the meantime, it will transition back to its normal operations.