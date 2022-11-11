Manitoba Hydro installs 73-year-old plaque as Remembrance Day tribute

Manitoba Hydro has reinstalled a 73-year-old plaque at its downtown Winnipeg office as a Remembrance Day tribute.

The bronze plaque, which was commissioned in 1949 for Manitoba Hydro's predecessor Manitoba Power Commission, pays respect to the commission’s employees who served and who were killed in the Second World War.

Percy R. Marsh designed the memorial, which includes the names of four men who died, as well as others who returned to work following their tours.

“These were young men whose lives were just beginning and they were thrown into defending their country, defending our way of life in horrendous conditions,” said Bruce Owen, media relations officer for Manitoba Hydro, in an interview on Thursday.

The plaque was first installed at the Manitoba Power Commission’s head office on Donald Avenue. It was later hung up at Manitoba Hydro’s former head office on Taylor Avenue. It was moved to Manitoba Hydro Place in 2018 when employees were relocated to the downtown head office and was put in storage.

The plaque now hangs on the wall around the corner from the water feature closest to Portage Avenue. Manitoba Hydro encourages people to scan the code beside the plaque to learn more about its history and those who served.