Manitoba Hydro restores power to St. James and King Edward homes

Power is back up and running for more than 850 people in the St. James and King Edward area after a pole fire knocked out power around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Manitoba Hydro tweeted out just before 12:20 a.m. Saturday that power had been completely restored.

Hydro crews were busy Friday dealing with three separate outages all caused by pole fires.

The first happened in the Tuxedo and St. James area Friday morning, followed by another outage in St. Vital in the afternoon.

The third was the St. James and King Edward area.

The crown corporation said pole fires are a common occurrence during the spring.