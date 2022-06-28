Manitoba Hydro's former head office is up for sale
The former head office for Manitoba Hydro is on the market.
According to a spokesperson for the Crown corporation, the 200,000-square-foot building, located at 820 Taylor Ave., went up for sale last August.
The spokesperson added the entire building, the frontage along Taylor Avenue and Harrow Street, as well as the west-side parking lot, are up for purchase. This comes to about nine acres in total.
The building was built in the late 1950s and then expanded in the 1960s.
Manitoba Hydro said the sale of this office comes after its voluntary departure program in 2017-2018, when the Crown corporation relocated most of the staff working at the Taylor Avenue office to the downtown headquarters on Portage Avenue. About 685 staff relocated over the span of several months.
The spokesperson added the core functions at Taylor, including printing and mailing bills, are being handled elsewhere. The technical operations that still remain at the Taylor office will be relocated over the next few months.
-
Two suspects arrested in murder of Hamilton man who was shot and thrown from vehicleHamilton police have made two arrests in connection with the murder of a 39-year-old man who was shot and then thrown from a vehicle back in March.
-
Lamborghinis impounded in West Vancouver after drivers caught speedingTwo Lamborghinis have been impounded after their drivers were spotted going nearly twice the posted speed limit in West Vancouver.
-
'They sucked me right in': Retired Windsor firefighter scammed out of thousandsA retired Windsor firefighter is joining Windsor police in warning residents about a gift card scam after falling victim to one this past weekend.
-
80-year-old elm tree saved in SelkirkAn 80-year-old elm tree in Selkirk has been saved from construction damage with some creative city planning.
-
World long drive champ Kyle Berkshire has the need for speedWhen you swing a golf club as hard as Kyle Berkshire does you're bound to break some records.
-
Police release photos of Harriston bank robberyWellington County OPP have released photos of a bank robbery that took place last week in Harriston, Ont.
-
Visitation restrictions relaxed at Manitoba health-care facilitiesThe province is changing visitation principles in care homes, clinics, and other care settings to reflect lower COVID-19 transmission rates.
-
Contest promotes using transit to get around Banff, Lake LouiseThe tourism bureau for Banff and Lake Louise has launched a new contest with more than $1,500 in prizes as a way to encourage visitors to use local transit.
-
Mountie cleared by police watchdog after officer-involved shooting in Maskwacis in 2018An RCMP officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the province's police watchdog after an officer-involved shooting in Maskwacis in 2018.