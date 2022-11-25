Manitoba Hydro work forces road closures in Osborne Village
Manitoba Hydro is warning Osborne Village commuters about its work in the area that is causing road closures.
On Thursday, the Crown corporation tweeted that it’s working to connect a new build, which will prompt road closures between Gertrude Avenue and Wardlaw Avenue.
Hydro advises that the northbound median lane will be closed on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and then again at 6 p.m. The southbound lanes will close on Friday at 6 p.m.
All the lanes will be reopened before morning rush hour on Monday.
Drivers are asked to be careful when travelling around Manitoba Hydro crews.
Osborne commuters: we're working to connect a new build & need lane closures b/w Gertrude & Wardlaw:
- Northbound median, Nov 25, 9 am to 3 pm; again at 6 pm.
- Southbound lanes, Nov. 25, 6 pm.
All lanes open before rush hour Nov 28.
Please drive carefully around our crews. pic.twitter.com/1Uak6kZouQ
-
Santa Claus Parade coming to Regina this weekendThe City of Regina will be holding their 36th annual Santa Claus Parade on Sunday, Nov. 27 beginning at 12 p.m.
-
31 Regina residents applied to rent their property out leading up to Grey Cup weekWith hotels in and around Regina virtually sold out, many residents had to turn to other means of accommodation during Grey Cup week.
-
'Tunnels always meant something secretive': The history of Manitoba's century-old tunnel under the LegislatureFor more than a century, a tunnel 'under the dome' few have laid eyes on has been intriguing Winnipeggers.
-
Pay your parking tickets with toys in Kingston, Ont. this holiday seasonDrivers in Kingston, Ont. can use toys to pay for their parking ticket this holiday season, and help make sure children in the Limestone City have a gift to open on Christmas morning.
-
Santa Claus visits Orleans and Riverside South todayCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Santa Claus parades in Orleans and Riverside South today.
-
NASA's Orion capsule enters far-flung orbit around moonNASA's Orion capsule entered an orbit stretching tens of thousands of kilometres around the moon Friday, as it neared the halfway mark of its test flight.
-
Calgary council approves four-year budget; property tax finalization to comeAfter a week of deliberations, Calgary council has approved its budget for the next four years.
-
RCMP looking to ID suspect in 'serious incident' in Portage La PrairieManitoba RCMP are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in what they call a 'serious incident' in Portage La Prairie Friday evening. They say he should not be approached.
-
Barrie resident lights up neighbourhood with holiday light showWith one month to go until Christmas, a south-end Barrie neighbourhood is once again being lit up brighter than Rudolph's nose.