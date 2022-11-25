iHeartRadio

Manitoba Hydro work forces road closures in Osborne Village


Road closed sign. (CTV Northern Ontario file)

Manitoba Hydro is warning Osborne Village commuters about its work in the area that is causing road closures.

On Thursday, the Crown corporation tweeted that it’s working to connect a new build, which will prompt road closures between Gertrude Avenue and Wardlaw Avenue.

Hydro advises that the northbound median lane will be closed on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and then again at 6 p.m. The southbound lanes will close on Friday at 6 p.m.

All the lanes will be reopened before morning rush hour on Monday.

Drivers are asked to be careful when travelling around Manitoba Hydro crews.

