The union representing Manitoba Hydro workers has rejected the company’s final offer in ongoing contract negotiations, and said members will be heading to the picket lines Tuesday afternoon.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 2034 announced on Tuesday that staff working throughout the province will be starting a general strike at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday until 8 a.m. on March 25.

In a news release, IBEW said the offer from Manitoba Hydro they rejected spanned from 2019 to 2022. They said it proposed no wage increased in the first two years, followed by a .75 per cent increase in the third year and a one per cent increase in 2022.

The union said the offer did not take into account the three unpaid days that were taken from its members in 2020.

IBEW said 94 per cent of its members voted, with 88 per cent rejecting the deal.

Workers briefly went on strike last week before Hydro and representatives went back to the bargaining table.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to Manitoba Hydro for comment.

This is a developing story. More details to come.