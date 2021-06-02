Manitoba ICU patient dies in Ontario hospital: Shared Health

A Manitoba ICU patient that was transferred to an Ontario hospital has died.

Shared Health said in its Wednesday update that a man in his 30s who has been in Ontario since May 20 passed away.

"We want to express our condolences to this individual's family and loved ones for their loss," Shared Health said in its COVID-19 update.

Five more patients were transported out of Manitoba on June 1 – four to Ontario and one to Saskatchewan.

One previously transferred patient has also been returned from Ontario.

To date, Manitoba has sent 48 people out of the province to, "help manage the ongoing surge of patient demand."

Of those patients, 38 are still in Ontario and two patients have gone to Saskatchewan. Seven patients have returned to Manitoba.

Additional patients are set to be transported to Ontario today.

Shared Health said an agreement has been made with Alberta Health Services to send up to 10 patients to Alberta.

"We are grateful to our colleagues in Alberta for their support in the care of Manitoba patients."

On Tuesday, 11 new COVID-19 patients were admitted to ICU. Shared Health said these admissions are on top of all non-COVID patients in intensive care.

There are now 127 patients in Manitoba ICUs, including 69 people who have or are recovering from COVID-19. Shared Health said 16 of the ICU patients are under the age of 40.