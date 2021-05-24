Manitoba ICU patients sent to Ontario up to 14

Four more Manitoba ICU patients have been sent to Ontario, which brings the total to 14.

A spokesperson for Shared Health said the ongoing transfers are to help maintain capacity for those who need critical care.

"Patients were transported to North Bay, London, Ottawa and Windsor. All facilities are participating in the Ontario Critical COVID-19 Command as an extension of an agreement made with Ontario Health North," the spokesperson said.

To date, five patients have been sent to Thunder Bay, two to Ottawa, Sault Ste. Marie, North Bay, Windsor and one patient is in London.

"Efforts to increase critical care capacity locally continue. Additional COVID patients in ICU are tentatively scheduled for transfer out of province today."

There are 119 people in Manitoba's ICU, including 74 who either have or are recovering from COVID-19.

The spokesperson said 11, of the 74 COVID patients are under the age of 40.