Manitoba improving access to eating disorder treatment for children and youth

The Manitoba government is working to improve access and reduce waits for young patients seeking treatment for eating disorders.

On Monday, Mental Health and Community Wellness Minister Janice Morley-Lecomte announced the province’s investment of $224,667 to expand capacity at the Health Sciences Centre’s Child and Adolescent Eating Disorder Program.

The investment will be used to hire a nurse therapist and social worker to help up to 80 additional families each year.

This money, along with more than $910,000 in newly annualized funding from the province for other eating disorder programs, brings a total of more than $1.1 million for eating disorder treatment announced on Monday.

“Eating disorders and disordered eating can have serious physical, psychological and social consequences,” Morley-Lecomte said in a news release.

“Our government continues to take concrete action to ensure Manitobans whose lives are affected by eating disorders and disordered eating have timely access to the resources and supports that meet their diverse needs.”

The Manitoba government notes it is also providing $610,000 in ongoing annual funding to expand the Health Sciences Centre’s Adult Disorders Programs.

On top of this, the Provincial Eating Disorder Prevention and Recovery Program at the Women’s Health Clinic will be supported by more than $300,000 in continuing annual funding. This program offers outpatient treatment, which includes individual and group therapy, as well as dietitian services.

Dr. Louis Ludwig, medical director of the Adult Eating Disorders Program at the Health Sciences Centre, said eating disorders have a devastating impact on a person’s overall well-being.

“Today’s investments will greatly help to provide Manitobans with better access to programs and supports, enabling them to get the help they need from our dedicated care teams,” Ludwig said.

Eating Disorder Awareness Week takes place from Feb. 1 to 7.