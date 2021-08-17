Manitoba increasing juror pay and diversity

The Manitoba government has proclaimed legislation that will increase pay for jurors and allow more people to serve on a jury.

Justice Minister Cameron Friesen announced on Tuesday that starting soon, jurors will be paid for their attendance beginning on the first day of a trial. The amendments to the Jury Act also increase a juror’s pay to $80 per day. Previously, the pay was $30 beginning on the 11th day of the trial.

Friesen said these amendments improve access to justice in Manitoba.

“These changes ensure that those who serve on our juries are more fairly compensated for their investment of time,” he said in a news release.

“Additionally, we are setting new requirements to expand the opportunities for people with disabilities to serve on juries.”

The province notes that the amended legislation allows people with disabilities, who can be reasonably accommodated, to serve on juries. It also allows people with criminal records with only summary convictions to serve on a jury. Anyone with records with more serious, indictable offences will still be disqualified from jury duty.

Rochelle Squires, families minister and the minister responsible for accessibility, said these changes add fairness to the courts.

“These changes make it clear that Manitobans with disabilities are included in the jury trial system in Manitoba,” she said.

“They are important representatives of a significant portion of society in our province.”

The changes to the Jury Act will come into effect on Aug. 20.