Manitoba introduces new program to help businesses affected by health orders

The Manitoba government is introducing a new program that will provide up to $22 million to help businesses affected by the latest round of public health orders.

Economic Development and Jobs Minister Jon Reyes and Finance Minister Scott Fielding announced the Sector Support Program on Wednesday, saying it will help about 1,800 businesses.

The initiative will provide various levels of funding based on the number of employees on the last payroll before the health orders took effect on Tuesday.

“This program will help provide Manitoba businesses the flexibility to deploy resources where needed the most to sustain their businesses in the coming weeks,” Reyes said.

According to the province, an online assessment tool to help business owners determine their level of eligibility for the program will become available at the end of the holiday period and remain available until Jan. 31, 2022.

Business owners will be able to apply for grants based on their number of employees.

Businesses with one to nine employees can apply for $3,000; those with 10 to 19 employees can apply for $6,000; businesses with 24 to 49 employees can apply for $9,000; and businesses with more than 50 employees can apply for $12,000.

Eligible businesses are those that are required to operate at reduced capacity under the new health orders, and include restaurants, bars, fitness and recreation facilities, movie theatres, performance venues, and museums.

“As a previous small business owner, I understand the challenges businesses face and that is why our government is eager and committed to helping Manitoba businesses remain open, keep Manitobans employed and for all of us to spend the holidays with friends and family in a safe way,” Reyes said.