Manitoba investing $15M to improve long-term care, implement Stevenson Review recommendations

As part of the 2022 budget, the Government of Manitoba is investing more than $15 million to strengthen and enhance its long-term care system.

Premier Heather Stefanson and Long-Term Care Minister Scott Johnston made the pre-budget announcement on Wednesday, saying the initial funding will be used to implement the 17 recommendations in the Stevenson Review – an external independent report following a COVID-19 outbreak at the Maples Long-Term Care Home.

“We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted our seniors more than anyone else and tragically we saw those impacts in our long-term care homes, where systemic issues contributed to some seniors losing their lives,” the premier said at a news conference on Wednesday at the Manitoba Legislative Building.

The money will be used to enhance infection prevention and control; support more than 200-full-time equivalent housekeeping staff and the first phase of allied health staffing; and improve information and communication technology.

Manitoba noted that more than $260,000 in additional funding will go to increasing capacity for quality and standards officers, as well as Protection for Persons in Care Office capacity. This will help to support the integration of personal care homes within the broader health system by establishing a liaison to guide stakeholders in developing a better system of communication, planning and collaboration.

Kathy McPhail, who is on the steering committee to ensure the Stevenson recommendations are adopted, said what is so notable about Wednesday’s announcement is that there has never been dedicated infection prevention and control in personal care homes in Manitoba.

“The key piece in this is that there will be dedicated, on-site personal care home infection control practitioners,” she said.

McPhail described this as a “truly red letter day.”

She noted Wednesday’s announcement reflects the monetary aspects of the recommendations in the Stevenson Review.

“A number of the recommendations, of those 17 recommendations, were non-monetary recommendations and there has been extensive work around those and implementation of the majority of those,” she said. “Some are very close to completion and just need the last round of review.”

The Stevenson Review focuses on four themes: resident safety, staffing complements, infectious disease and pandemic preparedness, and communication with families and staff.

In a statement, the Long-Term and Continuing Care Association of Manitoba said it welcomes the initial $15 million investment. The organization looks forward to the implementation of the 17 recommendations in the Stevenson report.

“COVID-19 has shone a light on the challenges in Long Term and Continuing Care,” the statement said.

“I hope we will continue to invest to ensure that we are well prepared for whatever the future holds for Seniors’ Care in MB. Time is of the essence.”