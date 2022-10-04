Manitoba investing $27M for reconstruction of provincial highway
The Manitoba government is investing nearly $27 million for a reconstruction project on a section of Provincial Trunk Highway (PTH) 12.
Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk announced the investment on Monday, saying the road will be reconstructed to accommodate the increased commercial loads and to meet current and future traffic volumes.
The $26.9 million will be used to reconstruct the segment of PTH 12 between the Trans-Canada Highway and PTH 15, which has seen deterioration and rutting from increased traffic over the last little while.
This reconstruction project includes pulverizing the surface, applying bituminous pavement and widening the shoulders. It will also improve the intersection at Provincial Road 501, fix a railway crossing, and improve drainage.
“Our government continues to make strategic infrastructure investments to build and maintain a safe, reliable highway network,” Piwniuk said in a news release.
“Upgrades to PTH 12 were proposed as part of our Trade and Commerce Grid and I am pleased to announce a $26.9 million financial commitment for the project.
The project tender will be posted online, with the deadline expected to be at the end of November.
-
You can now apply to own a home on the Toronto Islands. Here’s howProspective homebuyers with the dream of living on the Toronto Islands can now put their names down on the Purchasers’ List.
-
Prolonged power outages in Nova Scotia prompt health and safety concernsElizabeth Smith-McCrossin, who represents Cumberland North, says she's worried about vulnerable neighbours, including seniors and disabled people in rural areas.
-
Winnipeg police to give update on Legislature encampment arrestsThe Winnipeg Police Service will provide an update on arrests made following the dismantling of an encampment at the Manitoba Legislature on Tuesday.
-
Victoria mayoral candidates debateCandidates for mayor of Victoria will square off this morning in a live debate. There are eight declared candidates vying for the chair that will be vacated by outgoing mayor Lisa Helps.
-
'Will never forget this win': Abbotsford man $1M richer with Lotto Max prizeA B.C. man who recently won a million-dollar prize in a Lotto Max draw is planning a tropical trip to celebrate.
-
Fergie Jenkins fighting to move his own foundation to Chatham, Ont.Baseball Legend Fergie Jenkins is fighting to move his own foundation to Chatham, Ont., according to a news release posted to his verified social media accounts.
-
Toronto mayoral candidate announces plan to make rental homes more affordableA Toronto mayoral candidate revealed his plan to make rental homes more affordable and improve the City’s RentSafe program.
-
CTrain service to be halted Friday near Stampede Park, weekend disruptions downtownCalgary Transit passengers on the red line will be ferried by shuttle buses on Friday as crews cut and realign the track at the Victoria Park/Stampede station, and that's just the first of two major service disruptions this weekend.
-
Truck being removed from building in Atwood, Ont.Police have closed a section of Highway 23 in Perth County as crews work to remove a truck from a building in Atwood, Ont.