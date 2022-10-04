Manitoba investing $27M for reconstruction of provincial highway

The Manitoba government is investing nearly $27 million for a reconstruction project on a section of Provincial Trunk Highway (PTH) 12.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk announced the investment on Monday, saying the road will be reconstructed to accommodate the increased commercial loads and to meet current and future traffic volumes.

The $26.9 million will be used to reconstruct the segment of PTH 12 between the Trans-Canada Highway and PTH 15, which has seen deterioration and rutting from increased traffic over the last little while.

This reconstruction project includes pulverizing the surface, applying bituminous pavement and widening the shoulders. It will also improve the intersection at Provincial Road 501, fix a railway crossing, and improve drainage.

“Our government continues to make strategic infrastructure investments to build and maintain a safe, reliable highway network,” Piwniuk said in a news release.

“Upgrades to PTH 12 were proposed as part of our Trade and Commerce Grid and I am pleased to announce a $26.9 million financial commitment for the project.

The project tender will be posted online, with the deadline expected to be at the end of November.