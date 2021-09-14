Manitoba investing $6M in diabetes supports for young people
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
The Manitoba government is investing $6 million in programs to help improve the quality of life for young people with Type 1 diabetes.
The province announced the funding at a news conference on Tuesday morning, noting that it is creating programs to pay for advanced glucose monitors and insulin pumps for those aged 25 years and younger.
The province estimates with these programs, more than 1,000 residents can seek coverage for advanced glucose monitors and up to 200 more Manitobans will be able to use insulin pumps with no upfront costs.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
