Manitoba is making it easier to access sleep testing
The Manitoba government is taking steps to make it easier for people to access sleep testing.
On Thursday, the province announced its agreement with Cerebra Medical Ltd. to provide in-home sleep diagnostic tests for up to 1,000 residents. These tests record information that is used to determine sleep disorders, including brain waves, heart beats, and breathing.
This announcement is aimed at helping those who are waiting for sleep testing in order to find out if they are eligible for in-home alternatives. Currently, more than 8,000 Manitobans are waiting for sleep tests, which were previously only available at sleep labs.
Those who are eligible will be able to access the in-home test for free.
The province said its agreement with Cerebra is a “short-term solution” in order to help deal with the backlog in sleep testing.
Eligibility criteria for the in-home testing can be found online. Applicants can then complete an online form, email inprovpatient@gov.mb.ca or call 1-888-600-0108.
