Manitoba is now printing more physical immunization cards
The Manitoba government is continuing to deal with high demand for physical copies of immunization cards.
In the July 26 vaccine bulletin, the province said that all cards that were requested by July 11 have now been mailed out. The province has also secured additional card stock and has resumed printing.
The province reminded residents that digital cards are available immediately, and it will send out the physical copes as soon as possible.
Earlier in July, CTV News Winnipeg reported that there was a delay in printing cards as the province waited on additional supply.
Fully vaccinated Manitobans can request their immunization cards online.
As of Monday, Manitoba has administered more than 1.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre.
-
'I liked it, it's a little less invasive'; take-home COVID-19 testing kits available in N.S.As a health-care worker, July Lugar is no stranger to COVID-19 tests. But when she popped into the Halifax Convention Centre Monday, Lugar was surprised to learn she could now test herself for the virus.
-
Here's why hundreds of dead fish are washing up at Echo LakeDead fish have been washing up on shore at Echo Lake, and other lakes in the Qu’appelle Valley.
-
Case for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination compared to smoking restrictions by MLHU'We highly, highly, ask you, encourage you, beg you to do it,' London Mayor Ed Holder pleaded with the one in five people in the region who remain unvaccinated during a media briefing on Monday.
-
City of Ottawa, federal government unveil plans for new multi-use pathway on Chief William Commanda BridgeThe long-awaited multi-use pathway connecting Ottawa and Gatineau through Lemieux Island will go ahead, good news for cyclists and pedestrians travelling along the Ottawa River.
-
P.E.I. reports two new cases of COVID-19 -- both unvaccinated travellersPrince Edward Island reported two new cases of COVID-19 Monday. P.E.I. health officials said the two cases involved residents of another province who were unvaccinated, and they have been isolating since their infection was detected at the point of entry.
-
'This is my big pot': Vancouver Island woman wins $3M lottery jackpotA Vancouver Island woman is a whopping $3 million richer after winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot in late June.
-
Saskatoon restaurant struggles to find staff in post-COVID-19 industryWith COVID-19 restrictions lifted, one Saskatoon restaurant is seeing more customers – but fewer staff.
-
Police seek help finding boy last seen at Saskatoon mallSaskatoon police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old boy.
-
'We want justice for Jared': Dozens demand justice for Indigenous man killed by B.C. RCMPDozens gathered for a rally at Victory Square in Vancouver on Monday, to protest police violence against Indigenous people.