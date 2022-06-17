Manitoba issues heat advisory ahead of weekend
With temperatures forecast to cross the 30 C mark this weekend, Manitoba is issuing a heat advisory, reminding people about the risk of heat.
Most of southern Manitoba is expected to receive above-normal temperatures beginning Saturday and running into next week. Winnipeg is expected to see a high of 37 C on Sunday.
The province is reminding people to check in regularly with vulnerable or isolated community members who might be at risk of heat illness. It said older adults, people with chronic illness and people living alone are at a higher risk, especially if they live in an urban area or do not have air conditioning.
Manitobans are also reminded to drink plenty of liquid, avoid prolonged sun exposure, and consider cancelling outdoor activities or rescheduling them to cooler times of the day.
According to Environment Canada, Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry, Treherne, Killarney, Pilot Mound, Manitou, Melita, Boissevain, Virden, Souris and Turtle Mountain Provincial Park are currently under a heat warning, while the rest of southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, is under a special weather statement for the heat.
