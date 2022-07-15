Manitoba issues heat warning for upcoming weekend

The Manitoba government has issued a heat advisory for the upcoming weekend and the beginning of next week.

In the advisory, the province said above-normal temperatures are expected in southern and central Manitoba, as well as parts of northern Manitoba.

Manitoba Health is warning people that everyone is at risk of the dangers of heat, which can include death if a person’s body temperature is above 40 C. Manitobans are reminded that heat illness is preventable. Those most at risk are older adults, people with chronic illness and those living alone, especially if they live in urban areas or don’t have air conditioning. Others at risk include infants and young kids, and people who work or exercise in the heat.

Manitobans are encouraged to check in with those who are vulnerable or live in isolated communities, as well as any friends and family members who may be at risk.

Some ways to prevent heat illness include:

Drinking plenty of liquids, especially water;

Avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun;

Cancelling outdoor activities;

Taking more breaks and staying hydrated if you work outside;

Limiting alcohol consumption;

Blocking out the sun by closing awnings, curtains, or blinds;

Taking a cold shower or bath; and

Going to an air-conditioned place such as a mall, community centre or place of worship.

The province urges Manitobans to monitor for symptoms of heat illness. If you experience the following symptoms, you should move to a cool place and drink water: headache; red, hot and dry skin; dizziness; confusion; nausea; rapid weak pulse; or a complete or partial loss of consciousness.

If you are with someone who becomes unconscious or confused or feels dry and hot, you should call 911, as this may be heat stroke. While waiting for medical help, you should try to cool the person down by moving them to a cool place, applying water to large areas of their skin, and fanning them as much as possible.

The province advises that people should continue to take their prescribed medications, but take note of the fact that some medications can increase the risk of heat-related illnesses. The use of substances such as alcohol, cannabis and amphetamines can also increase risk.

People and pets should never be left alone in a parked car or in direct sunlight.