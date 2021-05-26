Manitoba issues more than $125K in fines for breaking public health orders

Manitoba enforcement officials issued more than $125,000 in fines in one week to people breaking public health orders.

According to the province’s latest enforcement update, officers gave out 130 warnings and 102 tickets from May 17 to 23. This included 96 tickets for $1,296, including 88 tickets in relation to gatherings, three tickets for failure to self-isolate, two for unnecessary northern travel, and three tickets given to sole proprietorships.

Officers also handed six tickets for $298 to people not wearing masks in indoor public spaces.

The province said officials with Manitoba Justice are investigating all large gatherings and rallies, noting that 22 $1,296 tickets were issued in relation to rallies in Winnipeg. Officials expect to more fines will be handed out.

The province is reminding Manitobans that conservation officers will be enforcing public health and state of emergency orders at provincial parks. Park patrols, attendants, interpreters, and beach safety services will provide education and monitor compliance.

Since the province began its enforcement efforts in April 2020, it has issued 1,526 tickets, amounting to more than $2 million in fines.