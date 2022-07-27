Manitoba issues wind warning for Lake Winnipeg and Lake Manitoba

The Manitoba government is warning residents about strong winds along the south basin of Lake Manitoba, and western shorelines near Gimli and Victoria Beach on the east side of Lake Winnipeg.

The government warns northwest wind gusts of 55 km/h could raise water levels by five feet or more.

The province notes these winds will develop on Wednesday afternoon and last until early Thursday morning.

Residents and property owners in these areas should stay vigilant and take precautions. A map of the affected areas can be found online.

The province said that several Manitoba communities are still impacted by high water levels. The Manitoba Emergency Measures Organization is working with local authorities and emergency management partners to help with the response and recovery.