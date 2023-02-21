Manitoba justice minister wants to know where criminals are getting a hold of bear spray

Manitoba’s justice minister wants to take a closer look at where bear spray used in crimes is being purchased, as Winnipeg's police chief says it is 'far too easy' to get a hold of a can.

This comes following several attacks and incidents involving bear spray in Winnipeg in recent weeks.

Over the weekend, police reported a string of bear spray attacks in the West End and Downtown area of the city. Police said as of Monday, the two suspects in the attacks have yet to be caught.

Earlier in February, police also arrested several teenagers who allegedly assaulted 11 people with bear spray on a bus, in a store and at a recreation centre.

Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth said on Tuesday police are encountering bear spray more and more during calls, and are finding more people carrying bear spray in their backpacks.

"There are not a lot of bears in the city, so we know it’s being used inappropriately," he said.

Smyth thinks a conversation about regulations or restrictions needs to take place.

“Whether that’s with industry itself, whether they want to try and regulate it more in terms of sale, or whether it’s a legislative thing – there are a number of different ways this can go,” he said. “But right now, it’s just far too easy to acquire bear spray and use it in a way that it is not intended to be used."

Sel Burrows, an anti-crime advocate in Winnipeg, agrees. He wants to see tougher regulations for bear spray, saying the item shouldn’t be sold in urban areas, but instead in areas where people are hunting.

“There are ways we can stop kids from getting their hands on bear spray, which is very dangerous,” he said.

When asked Tuesday what the province can do to restrict the sale of bear spray, Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen said more information is needed before that step is taken.

“My concern is, we do this sometimes when we see a problem with a product that people are using illegally and we rush to sort of prohibit or ban it, and then it doesn't change anything because the individuals who are using it illegally continue to access it in a different way," he said.

"So the only people who really get punished are those who are using it appropriately."

Goertzen said there are legitimate reasons to purchase bear spray – when going hiking or camping. However, he wants to know where the bear spray used in these kinds of attacks is coming from, and how the attackers are getting their hands on it.

“If it’s coming (from) online and it’s coming across provincial or other borders, that’s a different sort of discussion about how you prevent that from happening. If it’s coming from a really small number of retailers or places, that’s a different discussion.”

Goertzen has advocated for changes to the Criminal Code to add modified bear spray (such as cans that are camouflaged) as a prohibited weapon and make it harder for people who use it during crimes to obtain bail.

Goertzen said the province will be meeting in Ottawa on March 10 about potential bail reform.