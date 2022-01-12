Manitoba keeping eight-week interval between COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11: Reimer

Children in Manitoba still need to wait eight weeks between their first and second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the province confirmed on Wednesday.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Dr. Joss Reimer, the medical lead of the vaccine implementation task force for Manitoba, said the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recently examined the interval between the two doses to see if a shorter time between the doses would help provide more protection against COVID-19, especially with the Omicron variant in play.

Reimer said NACI determined eight weeks was still the ideal interval, adding Manitoba’s vaccine advisory committee reassessed the recommendation and will continue following it.

“The committees weighed the very real concern about the spread of Omicron against the known benefit of waiting eight weeks between doses,” she said. “Children are already at a much lower risk of severe outcomes compared to adults. Combining this with the lower severity of Omicron overall, we know that most children who are infected will do very well.

“But I don’t want to downplay this situation. There is rapid spread of Omicron in Manitoba right now, and we know that some children will experience severe illness, so the question is not whether the vaccine is helpful, the question is will pushing up dose two lead to better outcomes. Or will it lead to worse outcomes for the children of Manitoba?”

Reimer said children with one vaccine dose are still protected and if they’re exposed to COVID-19, it will trigger an immune response.

“We expect the first dose will prevent the majority of severe illnesses in children,” she said.

Reimer said for some children in the age group, it is possible that the interval between doses can be reduced to 21 days. She said parents should discuss concerns with a health care provider before coming to an appointment. She said clinic staff will discuss the individual circumstances to determine next steps for immunization.

VACCINES FOR CHILDREN UNDER FIVE

Reimer also touched on the studies examining COVID-19 vaccines for children under five years old. She said a vaccine for the age group is likely not coming until later in 2022.

“Pfizer has reported that two doses in their trial did not bring out the same strong immune response in this under five age group as it did with older children or adults,” Reimer said. “So, they have announced that they are amending their clinical trial for children who are six months of age to five years to add a third dose, and this will take more time.”

Reimer said they have not heard information from Moderna regarding their vaccine trial for children under six years old.

“Right now, it looks like we will be waiting a while for a vaccine for children under five,” she said.

BOOSTER DOSES FOR TEENS

When it comes to booster doses for Manitobans aged 12-17, Reimer said they are currently eligible for Pfizer vaccines for first and second doses. However, she said there hasn’t been any guidance released yet for third doses in the age group.

“None of the Canadian provinces are currently providing booster doses for teenagers, but NACI is looking at this situation, and we’re hopeful we’ll receive guidance from them soon,” she said.