Manitoba kid looking to inspire others with the help of his science videos

A nine-year-old Manitoban is teaching others to follow their dreams – along with some interesting science facts – by creating YouTube videos.

Simon Monteith, otherwise known as Simon the Scientist, has been sharing his passion for science through online videos.

"I like being curious and finding out new things," said Simon.

His desire to share his knowledge and passion started during the pandemic, when he made his first video explaining how COVID-19 spreads.

"So when I was just seven years old, at the start of the pandemic, I had an idea of what COVID was."

Two years later, he has created about 60 educational videos, covering topics like the human body and the water cycle.

"I think that's what prompted this all, is that it's within Simon to reach out in a way that's original, that's understandable for all audiences," said Simon's mom Jacqueline.

Simon is originally from Opaskwayak Cree Nation and is now a semi-finalist in the Canada-wide Powwow Pitch, a contest made to help Indigenous entrepreneurs.

"If I get the $25,000 that I get for winning the Powwow Pitch, I'd use it to create a youth support fund so that other people's ideas, I can help support them," he said.

In the meantime, he said he has big plans for his channel, as he is hoping to inspire others to follow their passions, like he is.

"I want to make Simon the Scientist big enough that everybody can see it, even Indigenous people further north. They can be inspired and do what they want to do."