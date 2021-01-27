The Manitoba government has laid out the structure for the group in charge of implementing the COVID-19 vaccine in the province.

During a technical briefing on Tuesday, the government explained who is involved with the vaccine implementation task force and the work it will be doing.

According to the province, hundreds of public servants have been assigned to work on the vaccine implementation program.

It specified that more than 50 public servants have been assigned to the vaccine implementation task force, more than 20 workers have been seconded from Crown corporations, and more than 1,700 people are in place to support the immunization campaign, including 1,100 new hires and 600 people from regional health authorities.

The task force workers belong to one of eight different work streams, which include planning; First Nations planning and collaboration; logistics; workforce and operations, client scheduling; communications and engagement; operational metrics; and quality assurance.

The province only named two of the members of the task force: Dr. Joss Reimer, executive co-lead medical, and Johanu Botha, executive co-lead of operations. Four First Nations members, who were elected by Manitoba chiefs, also sit on the task force.

Manitoba’s vaccine implementation task force is working with external third party resources, such as the Canadian Armed Forces, call centres, and shipping companies, to bolster internal resources.

The government said the task force is also collaborating with medical leadership through a vaccine medical advisory table.

This advisory group consists of 27 physicians, a pharmacist, and two nurses, and will help set the medical and clinical guidance for procedures to safely administer the vaccine.

On top of this, another eight physicians, four pharmacists, and one nurse will advise on a distribution process for any future vaccines, specifically those that can be stored and distributed at pharmacies or medical clinics.

The Manitoba government said there are currently three vaccines in development that Health Canada could approve in the future.