Manitoba leaders, politicians pay tribute to Prince Philip

A number of Manitoba leaders and politicians are honouring Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, following the news of his death.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Philip’s death on Friday. He was 99.

Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon said she learned of Prince Philip’s death ‘with profound sadness.’

In a statement, Filmon said Manitobans admired his commitment to the Canadian Forces, his encouragement of young people, and his sense of humour.

“We fondly remember His many visits to our province over the years, both on His own and with Her Majesty The Queen, and the special effort He made to meet with Manitobans from all walks of life who strive to make valuable contributions to their communities,” she said.

Filmon noted his visit to the province with the Queen, Princess Anne and Prince Charles in 1970 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Manitoba’s entry into Confederation, as well as when he toured the province in 1997 to survey flood damage.

She said his legacy will continue through the thousands of young people who try each year to achieve the Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

“On behalf of all Manitobans, I extend my deepest sympathy to Her Majesty The Queen and all members of the Royal Family,” Filmon said.

PALLISTER

In a statement, Premier Brian Pallister said he was saddened to learn of Prince Phillip’s death.

The premier noted that the Duke of Edinburgh visited Manitoba 10 separate times and connected with thousands of Manitobans.

He said he will remember Prince Philip’s bravery during active service in the Royal Navy in the Second World War, his dedication and commitment to supporting the Queen, his interest in conservation, his generosity of time and hard work for many charities and organizations, and his vision in creating the Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

“On behalf of all Manitobans, I extend our sympathies to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of York, The Earl of Essex, The Princess Royal, His Royal Highness’ grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other members of the Royal Family,” Pallister said.

The premier added that a virtual book of condolences will be posted online on Friday, where Manitobans can share their memories of Prince Philip. https://www.manitobalg.ca/

BOWMAN

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said that on behalf of city council and the citizens of Winnipeg, he extends his deepest sympathies to the Queen and all members of the Royal Family.

In the statement, Bowman said that many Winnipeggers have fond memories of Prince Philip’s visits to the city.

“He was with us both in moments of great celebration, like the opening of the Pan American Games in 1967 and Manitoba’s Centennial in 1970, and in difficult times, like the aftermath of the Flood of the Century, in 1997,” he said.

Bowman said he gives thank to Prince Philip’s lifetime of service, including his naval service, his work on behalf of the Commonwealth, and his patronage of charitable causes.

“Throughout his life, his devotion to duty has always been inspiring; his deep concern for youth and the environment will surely continue to resonate far into the future,” he said.

“The Duke of Edinburgh was a member of the Greatest Generation, and in so many ways his life and work exemplify its virtues. For this, for his countless good works, and for his steadfast friendship with Canadians, Winnipeggers will always remember him.”